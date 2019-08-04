Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Increased Its Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Holding by $6.65 Million; Stock Value Declined; Greenleaf Trust Increased Ally Financial (ALLY) Holding by $1.19 Million

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 44,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 268,899 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, up from 224,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 2.94 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 369,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83 million, up from 941,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 4.74 million shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND IDEA CONTINUE TO MAKE GOOD PROGRESS IN SECURING REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR MERGER; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Merged Company is Vodafone India and Idea Cellular; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO ASKED ON OTHER M&A, SAYS THIS DEAL NEEDS ”A BIT OF TIME TO DIGEST”; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Depart After a Decade — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS AFRIMAX PACT IN ZAMBIA, CAMEROON, UGANDA; 28/05/2018 – FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LTD FZO.AX – TO LAUNCH IN INDIA WITH VODAFONE AND MICROMAX; 09/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 64,811 shares to 347,787 shares, valued at $9.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 336,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL).

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Shs Cl A Adr (NYSE:ACN) by 1,724 shares to 13,550 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,895 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Global Financials Etf (IXG).

