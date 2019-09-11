Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Increased Its Position in Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) by $4.45 Million as Share Value Declined; One Capital Management Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Lowered by $510,516

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 123,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 4.21M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.27 million, up from 4.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 41,785 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 18,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 124,280 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, down from 143,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 34.60 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – Bitcoin Seen Popping Like the Greatest Bubbles by BofA; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Japan Watchdog Says Deutsche Bank, BofA Colluded on Bond Trade; 18/05/2018 – TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK NAMES FOUR LOCAL BANKS TO TAKE OVER THE BUSINESS AFTER UOB’S EXIT; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH’S ANDY SIEG WILL KEEP CHANGES MADE AHEAD OF FIDUCIARY RULE -MEMO; 18/04/2018 – BofA Names Trading Co-Head Mensah as President of EMEA Region

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 18,631 shares to 146,224 shares, valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 2,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9.14 million shares. 3.00 million were reported by Manikay Prtn Ltd Llc. The California-based Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 0.73% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 284,156 shares. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 73,330 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated holds 0.07% or 8,790 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc invested in 0.58% or 1.45M shares. Fca Corporation Tx reported 17,988 shares. 429,043 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman &. The California-based Lourd Capital Limited Company has invested 3.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Spinnaker Tru, Maine-based fund reported 30,401 shares. Virtu Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 44,540 shares. Moneta Grp Invest Advsrs Ltd has 3,733 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Caprock Grp Inc has invested 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.63% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 18.64 million shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $5.93B for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.