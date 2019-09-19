Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Increased By $353,210 Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Investar Hldg (ISTR) Holding

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stake by 1.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired 2,090 shares as Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 173,168 shares with $29.34 million value, up from 171,078 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding now has $477.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $183.38. About 6.27 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) stake by 6.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 17,839 shares as Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR)’s stock rose 5.05%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 242,652 shares with $5.79 million value, down from 260,491 last quarter. Investar Hldg Corp now has $240.31M valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 2,877 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.87M for 12.33 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.08% EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF) stake by 150,700 shares to 232,300 valued at $6.41M in 2019Q2. It also upped Baycom Corp stake by 18,824 shares and now owns 198,391 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 24.93% above currents $183.38 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $220 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Bank of America. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $226 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

