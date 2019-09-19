Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Holds Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK); Van Den Berg Management I Position in Apache (APA) Cut by $476,728

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $183.55M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 337,276 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 17,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.78 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.76. About 4.24M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Net $145M; 23/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Planned Retirement of Executive Vice President, Corporate Reservoir Engineering; New Appointee Nam; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 25/05/2018 – Apache Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 08/05/2018 – Apache Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 109.52% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -154.55% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. 3,500 Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares with value of $95,407 were bought by Ellis Juliet S. Meyer William Mark bought $51,840 worth of stock.

