Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Holds Position in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM); Fpr Partners Position in Viasat (VSAT) Has Lowered by $26.80 Million as Shares Declined

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 348,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 5.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442.44 million, down from 6.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 220,884 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (BAM) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 231,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 10.71 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.10M, up from 10.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 2.08M shares traded or 53.39% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) by 212,524 shares to 5.64M shares, valued at $139.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 578,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.92M shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 20,300 shares. 58,052 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Bridger Mngmt Llc accumulated 480,179 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 135,963 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Shelton Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 241 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0.1% stake. Principal Financial Inc reported 0.02% stake. Castleark Mngmt Lc reported 0.37% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 38,602 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 127,353 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Parametric Associates Lc reported 52,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 263,533 shares to 19.86M shares, valued at $175.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 33,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.