Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Holding In Bce (BCE) Was Raised; Benedict Financial Advisors Has Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $316,928; Market Valuation Declined

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Bce Inc. (BCE) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 31,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 454,970 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21 million, up from 423,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 595,905 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27 million and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,057 shares to 97,108 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Fincl Bank stated it has 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wade G W And stated it has 105,603 shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsrs Limited has 1.09% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 135,867 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Addenda Cap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,912 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc reported 315,313 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Rothschild Il reported 7,765 shares. Moreover, Ima Wealth Inc has 1.29% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 25,736 shares. Penobscot Mgmt owns 43,182 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Garland Mgmt holds 3.55% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 39,760 shares. Natl Bank Of The West reported 65,592 shares. Blackrock owns 0.33% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 57.23M shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.51% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.55 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.