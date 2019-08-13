Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Upped Its New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) Stake by $369,270; Great West Life Assurance Company Boosted Its Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Position by $1.70 Million

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc (EDU) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 4,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 22,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 18,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $105.66. About 1.13M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 1400.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 44,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 48,014 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 261,541 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 28/05/2018 – World Heart Federation: Tobacco is Responsible For More Than One in Ten Deaths Caused by Cardiovascular Disease; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 12/03/2018 – China Cardiovascular Drugs Markets Report 2018: Historical Data (2007, 2012 and 2017) and Long-Term Forecasts (2018, 2022 and 2027) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular Therapy; 27/04/2018 – OPTALYSE PE Results Presented at Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions; 02/04/2018 – Outcome Health Announces Initiative With WomenHeart To Bring Cardiovascular Information To Minority Groups; 03/04/2018 – OncLive® to Host Webinar on Androgen Deprivation Therapy in Prostate Cancer and Cardiovascular Risk; 25/05/2018 – Global Cardiovascular Repair And Reconstruction Devices Market Analysis, Drivers, Opportunities & Challenges, With Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: School-based Behavioural Intervention to Face Obesity and Promote Cardiovascular Health Among Spanish; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dietary Nitrate on Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSII shares while 43 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 31.30 million shares or 9.93% more from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dafna Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 56,200 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) for 37,116 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 223,403 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.02% or 19,967 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 21,356 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp invested in 21,219 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 213,885 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 78,900 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.13 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 32,196 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc invested in 21,331 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 20,058 shares or 0% of the stock. Tennessee-based Diversified has invested 0.02% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII). Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0.03% in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSII) ROE Of 1.2%? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Must Buy Cardiovascular Systems’ (CSII) Stock – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cardiovascular Systems adds former U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen to board of directors – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel neutral on Incyte in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 912 shares to 264,501 shares, valued at $94.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 37,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,862 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).