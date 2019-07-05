Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Trimmed Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored Adr (TM) Position By $439,550; Last Week WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Analysts

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored Adr (TM) stake by 21.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 3,725 shares as Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored Adr (TM)’s stock rose 0.84%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 13,500 shares with $1.59 million value, down from 17,225 last quarter. Toyota Motor Corp. Sponsored Adr now has $182.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $126.54. About 70,340 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 12.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 27/04/2018 – TOYOTA BOSHOKU 3116.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 72.88 BLN YEN (-5.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 62.00 BLN YEN (-14.9 %); 09/03/2018 – Dallas Judge Denies Toyota Request to Seal Safety, Product Defect Documents; 26/04/2018 – TOYOTA COMMENTS ON MISSISSIPPI INVESTMENT IN STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Ford Aims To Outsell Toyota In Hybrid Vehicles In 2021; 29/03/2018 – 71XO: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V.: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – Uber pulls up in Japan with taxi-hailing service; 09/05/2018 – TOYOTA EXEC SAYS 2018/19 PROFIT FORECASTS REPRESENT ‘HARD WORK’ FOR THE COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Toyota plans to roll into China’s EV market in GAC Motor vehicle; 23/03/2018 – Toyota Stops Testing Driverless Car After Uber Crash (Video); 09/05/2018 – TOYOTA EXEC: TARGETING 8 PCT N.AMERICA OPERATING MARGIN AROUND 2020, VS 1.3 PCT LAST YR

Among 7 analysts covering WSP Global (TSE:WSP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. WSP Global had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Friday, March 15 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Altacorp. See WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) latest ratings:

Analysts await Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.24 from last year’s $4.08 per share. TM’s profit will be $5.54 billion for 8.24 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Toyota Motor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.87% EPS growth.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased Colgate (NYSE:CL) stake by 33,629 shares to 1.98M valued at $135.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) stake by 369,680 shares and now owns 1.31 million shares. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

