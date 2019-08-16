Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Trimmed Its Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) Stake by $2.75 Million; Weber Alan W Decreased Its Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr (SNN) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 68,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 232,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, down from 301,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 492,160 shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Namal Nawana to Take Up Role on May 7; 06/03/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – ANNOUNCES FULL COMMERCIAL RELEASE OF JOURNEY Il XR TOTAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 Guidance After Mixed 1Q Performance; 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 19/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Supports AAFAO Courses with Donation of More Than $3M of Equipment to The Podiatry Institute; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat; 03/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to end six-month search for CEO tomorrow by naming ex; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Previously Saw 2018 Underlying Rev Up 3%-4%; 27/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.1. About 896,934 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 1,858 shares to 171,078 shares, valued at $31.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).