Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Raised Its Visa (V) Position by $467,844; Intl Paper Co Com (IP) Share Price Declined While Green Square Capital Decreased by $4.55 Million Its Stake

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co Com (IP) by 63.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 98,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,848 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 154,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 2.29M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE SOME CONSOLIDATION IN EUROPEAN PACKAGING INDUSTRY, NOT TO SAME EXTENT AS U.S; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 2,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,590 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 27,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 5.57M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company by 47,994 shares to 89,383 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) by 26,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,820 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. IP’s profit will be $417.20M for 10.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO) by 58,974 shares to 90,246 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 12,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB).