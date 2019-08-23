Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Raised Its New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) Position; Last Week MPLX LP (MPLX) Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. MPLX LP has $39 highest and $3300 lowest target. $36.33’s average target is 32.01% above currents $27.52 stock price. MPLX LP had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MPLX in report on Monday, August 19 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 11 by Bank of America. Raymond James maintained MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. See MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $39.0000 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform New Target: $35.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $38.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. SANDMAN DAN D bought 36,630 shares worth $998,534. Heminger Gary R. bought $1.16 million worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Wednesday, August 7. 18,000 shares were bought by Peiffer Garry L., worth $488,646 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX LP shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Energ Income Ptnrs Lc has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 109 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 35,803 shares. Ftb Advisors has 2,070 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prns has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Llc Tn has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Optimum Inv Advisors has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Highland Capital Ltd Partnership reported 460,154 shares stake. Zimmer Prns Limited Partnership has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 6,549 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 5.45M shares. Apollo Mngmt Hldgs L P owns 241,474 shares. Invesco Limited holds 279,370 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 1.02M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. The company has market cap of $29.09 billion. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing divisions. It has a 11.97 P/E ratio. The firm engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.