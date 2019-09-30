Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Raised Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake by $316,728 as Market Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Founders Financial Securities Has Lifted Its Stake

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 6.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 5,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.69 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 1.46M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93M and $303.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 10,348 shares to 64,462 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 51,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,700 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horan Capital Advisors holds 3.68% or 40,868 shares in its portfolio. Swift Run Management Ltd Liability Co has 1.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co has 3.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.09 million shares. Ami Asset, a California-based fund reported 435,412 shares. American Interest Group has 3.11M shares. Moreover, De Burlo Grp Inc Inc Inc has 3.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 4.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boyd Watterson Asset Llc Oh holds 4.97% or 54,442 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Invest Prtnrs owns 6.63M shares. 8,537 are owned by Arvest Bank & Trust Trust Division. Mariner Ltd Company reported 955,683 shares. Vantage Partners Ltd invested in 77,403 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Amica Mutual Ins owns 219,996 shares or 3.73% of their US portfolio. 6,449 were accumulated by Cadence Capital Limited Liability Company. Horrell Cap has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Google Assistant controls come to Xbox One – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 6,093 shares to 29,909 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) by 265,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.00M shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invests has 0.59% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 0.19% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma reported 54,047 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 4.62 million shares. Rothschild Inv Il stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp owns 17.85M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap Management stated it has 41,202 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 7,968 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & stated it has 6.34M shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Covington Management holds 247,100 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 1.86% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 9,106 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Limited Com. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,166 shares. Boys Arnold & Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Comm reported 0.26% stake.