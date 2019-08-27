Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Raised Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Holding By $4.45 Million; Northfield Bancorp (NFBK)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 48 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 33 sold and decreased their equity positions in Northfield Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 28.42 million shares, up from 28.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Northfield Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 30 Increased: 40 New Position: 8.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) stake by 3.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired 123,580 shares as Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)’s stock declined 9.27%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 4.21M shares with $153.27 million value, up from 4.09 million last quarter. Descartes Systems Group Inc now has $2.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 47,376 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M

More notable recent Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s (NASDAQ:NFBK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northfield Bancorp goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “eXp Realty Launches in New York City – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services and products primarily to individuals and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $751.12 million. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. It has a 20.07 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 51,430 shares traded. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) has declined 3.28% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CALCUSO Handles Back-to-School Peak Ecommerce Order Volumes with Descartes pixi WMS – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Descartes Acquires Cloud Transportation Management System Provider BestTransport – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Descartes ShipRushâ„¢ Ecommerce Shipping Solution Now Offers Full LTL Freight Support – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes Acquires STEPcom Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.