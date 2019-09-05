Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Raised Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Stake by $1.95 Million; Rockshelter Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Facebook (FB) as Stock Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 14,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 72,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 57,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $190.74. About 11.90M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MAKING ITS TERMS & DATA POLICY CLEARER; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will let users opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history It’s arguably the company’s biggest update since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke; 04/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Congressional panel on April 11…; 10/04/2018 – i24NEWS English: #BREAKING: Facebook ‘working with’ US special counsel’s Russia probe, Zuckerberg tells Congress; 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS EQUITY BUBBLES CAN BE ENDED BY REGULATION, REFERENCING FACEBOOK; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS UPDATES TO PRODUCT TERMS; 24/05/2018 – Facebook launches searchable archive of U.S. political ads

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 90.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 24,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 51,935 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 27,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 416,287 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Clas (BRKB) by 1,590 shares to 127,704 shares, valued at $25.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 15,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,148 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.52 million shares. Nexus Inv Mgmt has invested 2.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Budros Ruhlin Roe invested in 3,579 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Serv Inc reported 2,466 shares. 35,921 were reported by Tdam Usa. Naples Advsrs Limited Liability owns 9,108 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Mar Vista Investment Partners Lc holds 3.05% or 692,201 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 633,356 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc stated it has 4,832 shares. 93,505 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited. 2,149 are held by Milestone Gp Inc. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 175,300 shares. Nokota Mngmt Lp has 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 85,000 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 602 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).