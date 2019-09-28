Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Raised By $353,210 Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish International Paper Company (IP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stake by 1.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired 2,090 shares as Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 173,168 shares with $29.34M value, up from 171,078 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding now has $432.14B valuation. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 10.42% above currents $41.66 stock price. Int`l Paper had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $39 target in Monday, April 1 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of IP in report on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. See International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) latest ratings:

16/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $55 New Target: $54 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $53 New Target: $55 Maintain

Among 9 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $232.78’s average target is 40.25% above currents $165.98 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, September 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24000 target in Tuesday, May 7 report.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stake by 36,104 shares to 997,298 valued at $76.42M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) stake by 438,678 shares and now owns 14.70M shares. Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.66. About 1.68M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 07/03/2018 – REG-Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Statement re Board Reaffirms Rejection of International Paper Proposal; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals