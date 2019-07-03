Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lowered Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake By $8.60 Million; Idex (IEX) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Idex Corp (IEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 154 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 151 sold and reduced stakes in Idex Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 68.79 million shares, down from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Idex Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 30 Reduced: 121 Increased: 95 New Position: 59.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) stake by 11.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 175,424 shares as Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 1.38M shares with $68.87 million value, down from 1.56 million last quarter. Mondelez International Inc. now has $80.39B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg downgraded the shares of MDLZ in report on Thursday, January 24 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Texas Yale holds 0.07% or 33,248 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Lc holds 0.1% or 213,938 shares. Art Lc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co invested 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 17,248 shares. 21,150 are owned by Guyasuta Advsrs Inc. Guinness Asset Management accumulated 0% or 171 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 70,000 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Advsr Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 6,331 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested in 318,459 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Moreover, Etrade Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 128,859 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. 29,340 shares valued at $1.40 million were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 10,945 shares valued at $501,938 was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) stake by 123,580 shares to 4.21M valued at $153.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,999 shares and now owns 30,590 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) was raised too.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.48 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id holds 4.26% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation for 293,523 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 712,749 shares or 3.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 3.53% invested in the company for 493,278 shares. The Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Management Llc has invested 2.61% in the stock. Harvey Investment Co Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 93,880 shares.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $173.07. About 85,882 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 13/03/2018 Ardian Is Said to Bid for Idex While Engie Seeks Co-Investor; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results