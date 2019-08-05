Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lifted Position in Apple (AAPL) by $384,615; As Mfa Financial (MFA) Stock Price Declined, Cannell Peter B & Company Has Increased Its Holding by $6.92 Million

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Mfa Financial Inc (MFA) by 70.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 989,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The hedge fund held 2.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.42M, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Mfa Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 1.50M shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 20,232 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 18,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm

