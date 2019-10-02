Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Lifted Its Copart (CPRT) Holding by $549,154; As Aes (AES) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Nomura Holdings Trimmed by $1.62 Million Its Holding

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 7,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 355,954 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, up from 348,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $77.64. About 1.25M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 52.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 101,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 91,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 192,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 2.07M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 20/03/2018 – AES CLOSED SALE OF PHILIPPINES BUSINESSES FOR $1.05B; 19/04/2018 – Puerto Rico restores power to over 70 pct of customers after blackout; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.25 million for 10.42 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.