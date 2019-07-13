Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Increased Its Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Position by $6.65 Million; Valuation Declined; Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose While Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $2.91 Million

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 83.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 15,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,968 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 18,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 369,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83 million, up from 941,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 2.27M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA ANNOUNCED; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018 (VOD); 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Unitymedia Ratings On Watch Pos On Vodafone News; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT CEO FROMENT-CURTIL SPEAKS IN CAIRO; 28/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Vodafone may get an indirect stake in Idea payments bank; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INDIA SERVICE REVENUE DOWN 18.7%*, EBITDA DOWN 34.5%*; MERGER WITH IDEA CELLULAR EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN JUNE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 5, 2019 : ACB, TGT, QQQ, SQQQ, SAN, NIO, VOD, JMU, VEON, ADMS, HUYA, CRM – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BofA Downgrades Vodafone, Says European Telecom Faces Short-Term Downside – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Shuts Down Play Movies App for Daydream VR – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Vodafone’s Potential Dividend Cut, Competition, Capital Needs Sideline Jefferies – Benzinga” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of June 14 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. by 72,482 shares to 7.03M shares, valued at $457.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 87,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,158 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,889 shares to 5,018 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 18,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Bandwidth Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart Patten Ltd Liability owns 102,613 shares. Barr E S & holds 1,147 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,678 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated, California-based fund reported 642 shares. 150,026 were accumulated by Sabal Trust. Bancorporation Of Mellon reported 10.72 million shares. Benin has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Murphy Capital Management reported 1.57% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Btr Cap Incorporated holds 0.69% or 18,712 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs owns 1,800 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Co invested in 7,791 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Clarkston Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,893 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc invested in 0.5% or 5,229 shares. Ohio-based Bartlett & Ltd Llc has invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Matrix Asset New York reported 18,570 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Falling Rates = Rising Home Depot – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Still Has a Chance – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Have a No-Fun Friday – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.