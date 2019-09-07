Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Increased Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding by $338,156; Scopia Capital Management LP Upped Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Holding by $17.73 Million

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 1,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 171,078 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, up from 169,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 320,668 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,193 shares to 213,354 shares, valued at $34.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Limited Adr (NYSE:ABB) by 91,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,463 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Inc has 23,985 shares. Ameritas Investment invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 396,476 shares. Farallon Capital Mgmt Lc owns 700,000 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Citigroup Inc owns 283,073 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,214 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). 78,765 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa invested in 365,674 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 36,575 shares. First Republic Inv has 9,834 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.12% or 30,832 shares in its portfolio. 11,083 were accumulated by Partner Inv Mgmt L P. Orbimed Advisors Ltd holds 1.52M shares or 0.89% of its portfolio.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 1.70 million shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $95.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.57M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).