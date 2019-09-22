Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Increased By $5.49 Million Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Holding; PROTEON THERAPEUTICS (PRTO) Sentiment Is 1.4

PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC (PRTO) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.82, from 0.58 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 7 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 5 sold and reduced holdings in PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC. The hedge funds in our database now have: 4.70 million shares, up from 4.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 5.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 15.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired 105,658 shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 797,337 shares with $41.93M value, up from 691,679 last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $5.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 893,586 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c

Abingworth Llp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. for 2.02 million shares. Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. owns 315,101 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 992 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 42,020 shares.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.0027 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3553. About 177,513 shares traded. Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (PRTO) has declined 83.18% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTO News: 14/03/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics: Net Loss for 2017 $30.0M; 14/03/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE INVESTMENTS TOTALED $42.1 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics 1Q Loss $6.08M; 08/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS – CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH LONZA PHARMA & BIOTECH FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF INVESTIGATIONAL VONAPANITASE’S API; 08/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics and Lonza Extend Manufacturing Agreement for Commercial Supply; 20/04/2018 – DJ Proteon Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRTO); 09/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC – ON TRACK FOR A POTENTIAL BLA FILING IN 2019; 05/03/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics: Top-line Data From PATENCY-2 Expected in March of 2019; 09/05/2018 – PROTEON THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 09/05/2018 – Proteon Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 34c

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. The company has market cap of $6.96 million. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. It currently has negative earnings.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) stake by 15,085 shares to 332,702 valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced A stake by 46,651 shares and now owns 629,083 shares. Hartford Financial Services Grp Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was reduced too.