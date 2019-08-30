Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Decreased Its Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Position by $24.10 Million; As Rayonier (RYN) Valuation Declined, Third Avenue Management Has Lowered Stake by $5.61 Million

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 180,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.99 million, down from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 88,228 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 454,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 15.14M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.03 million, down from 15.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 319,260 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS HELPED FACILITATE MEETINGS BETWEEN PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTOR LEADERS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ABOUT NAFTA; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COULD MOVE SOME PROCESSES FROM LONDON TO DUBLIN FOLLOWING BREXIT; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,035 shares to 20,232 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Moreover, Capital Fund Sa has 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). 18,900 were reported by Profund Limited Liability Co. 7,875 are owned by Metropolitan Life Communications. Commerce Bankshares accumulated 7,035 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 50,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 252,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 69,481 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 10,760 were accumulated by Citadel Lc. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.03% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Barclays Public Llc has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 132,630 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 23,133 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 185,423 shares stake.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 109,577 shares to 11.56 million shares, valued at $105.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tidewater Inc. by 34,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Frp Holdings Inc..