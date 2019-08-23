Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Cut Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Position; Community West Bancshares Has 2 Sentiment

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) stake by 8.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 115,172 shares as Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 1.22M shares with $64.73M value, down from 1.33 million last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc. now has $66.35B valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 4.25M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 12 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 6 cut down and sold their equity positions in Community West Bancshares. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.46 million shares, down from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Community West Bancshares in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 11 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 89,119 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 97.18M shares. Ent Finance Serv Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 21,018 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 17.81 million shares stake. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 0.32% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Llc invested 0.16% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rockland Tru has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.64% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.22% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cohen Lawrence B holds 3.64% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 97,075 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Ca stated it has 251,377 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Ws Lllp stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 10 were reported by Ruggie Capital Grp. Montag Caldwell Llc invested in 0.04% or 12,700 shares.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 7,989 shares to 556,626 valued at $40.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Holdings Inc stake by 1,942 shares and now owns 27,366 shares. Waste Connections Inc. was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $43 lowest target. $56’s average target is 5.01% above currents $53.33 stock price. TJX Companies had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, February 28. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital on Friday, August 16 to “Buy”. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by CFRA on Thursday, February 28. UBS maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $58 target. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”.

Community West Bancshares operates as the holding firm for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services and products in California. The company has market cap of $81.85 million. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, residential real estate, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; residential real estate lines of credit and home equity lines of credit; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 19 buys, and 0 sales for $104,829 activity.

It closed at $9.67 lastly. It is down 17.87% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018