Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Fomento Econ.Mexicano Sab De Cv Adr (FMX) by $532,496 as Stock Value Declined; As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Rose, A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 410,655 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 06/03/2018 – Mesoblast Enters Into US$75 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Fomento Econ.Mexicano Sab De Cv Adr (FMX) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 5,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 42,523 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, down from 48,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Fomento Econ.Mexicano Sab De Cv Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $92.22. About 304,191 shares traded or 5.40% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO SAYS CO RE-APPOINTED ANJU TIMBLO AS MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Lc accumulated 110,957 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd holds 25,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Lc has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 2.62M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 1,837 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 13,615 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mngmt Ltd accumulated 976,477 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 156,700 shares. 100,419 were reported by Opus Ltd Liability. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 120,402 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Service stated it has 0.06% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 1.02 million shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Inv Ab has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). James Invest Inc has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Citigroup holds 0% or 13,603 shares.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 123,580 shares to 4.21M shares, valued at $153.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 20,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc. (NYSE:BCE).