Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Boosted Sun Life Financial (SLF) Position by $771,134 as Market Value Rose; Mcclain Value Management Position in Bunge Limited (BG) Has Lowered as Stock Rose

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 20,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 323,525 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43M, up from 303,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 127,911 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 09/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL SLF.TO ASSET MANAGER MFS PLANS POST-BREXIT EUROPEAN UNION HUB IN LUXEMBOURG; 19/03/2018 – SUN LIFE – SUN LIFE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS & EXCEL WILL CLOSE EXCEL GLOBAL BALANCED ASSET ALLOCATION ETF & EXCEL GLOBAL GROWTH ASSET ALLOCATION ETF; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to $0.475 Vs. $0.455; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS $4,645 MLN VS $3,564 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Canada Adds Sun Life Financial; 09/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl Announces Election of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS OVERNIGHT SLF OFFERED AT 3.4%; 03/05/2018 – Sun Life Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 112% to 14 Days

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 8,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 33,367 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 159,774 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 24/05/2018 – Bunge Limited to Address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 03/05/2018 – US soyabean sales to China halted by Trump trade rhetoric, says Bunge chief; 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 17

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fomento Econ.Mexicano Sab De Cv Adr (NYSE:FMX) by 5,788 shares to 42,523 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 126,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,182 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16M on Thursday, May 23. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.