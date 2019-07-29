Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Boosted Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Holding by $4.31 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Gideon Capital Advisors Increases Position in Micron Technology (MU)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 100,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 634,052 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.63M, up from 533,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.73 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 20,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 79,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 59,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 19.68M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 700,692 shares to 20.71 million shares, valued at $1.12B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Holdings Sponsored Adr (NYSE:HSBC) by 33,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,920 shares, and cut its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Principal Finance Grp holds 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 2.12M shares. Stevens First Principles Inv stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bancorp Tru Com holds 4,752 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 5,069 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Godsey Gibb owns 314,934 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. 29,320 are owned by Washington Management. Wedgewood Prns has invested 0.11% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ashfield Capital Prtnrs holds 0.09% or 18,549 shares in its portfolio. Grimes And Communication stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cardinal Cap, a North Carolina-based fund reported 50,589 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nikko Asset Americas invested in 0.49% or 429,892 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.6% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Treat the Recent Surge in Micron Stock as a Selling Opportunity – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy ‘Cheap’ Micron (MU) Stock Before Earnings, Despite Chip Price Worries? – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : AMD, QQQ, TSLA, MLNT, TVIX, MU – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : RLGY, CHMA, NOK, TLK, SNAP, KO, MT, AMD, MU, QQQ, TQQQ, TVIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 19,964 shares to 6,608 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 17,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,493 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading Lp holds 5,385 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Quantres Asset Management Ltd reported 4.99% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Twin Tree LP invested in 259,742 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Marathon Trading Investment Ltd Llc reported 24,059 shares stake. 2.46 million are held by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Clean Yield Group has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ima Wealth reported 60,373 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Kepos Lp holds 0.48% or 154,520 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet North America Advisors Sa has 0.22% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv holds 27,085 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund invested in 0.2% or 22,288 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 349,081 shares. 1.98 million were reported by Ws Management Lllp.