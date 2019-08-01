Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Boosted Its Holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by $1.95 Million as Market Value Declined; Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Stock Price Rose While Banc Funds Co Has Increased Holding by $3.69 Million

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 90.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 24,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 51,935 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 27,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 314,293 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 111,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 562,754 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.06M, up from 451,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 22,017 shares traded or 29.60% up from the average. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank First National Corporation (BFNC) by 38,210 shares to 86,322 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. Of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 19,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,145 shares, and cut its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

More recent Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/25/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Southern First (SFST) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0% or 17,213 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Rmb Capital Management Ltd holds 0.06% or 67,293 shares. 1,104 were accumulated by Legal General Pcl. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 474,218 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) or 15,252 shares. Renaissance Techs holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 147,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 6,398 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Llp stated it has 406,182 shares. Penn Company holds 0.24% or 74,988 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 379,571 shares. 32,824 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 81,771 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 11,529 shares.