Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Boosted Holding in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by $4.31 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) Valuation Rose, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Trimmed Its Stake by $472,275

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) by 34.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 6,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,854 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, down from 18,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Universal Health Rlty Incm T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. About 46,242 shares traded. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 38.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 09/05/2018 – Universal Health Realty Short-Interest Ratio Up 35% to 12 Days; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Realty Income Trus, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHT); 15/03/2018 – Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q FFO 84c/Shr; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MAY REQUEST REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $50 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q EPS 70c; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 Universal Health Realty Trust: Gayle L. Capozzalo Elected to Board of Trustees, James E. Dalton Jr. to Retire in June

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 100,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 634,052 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.63 million, up from 533,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.87. About 135,296 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct accumulated 127,259 shares. Qci Asset Incorporated Ny has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 145,699 are held by Washington Commerce. 23,025 are held by Founders Financial Securities Limited Liability. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Grp Inc Public Ltd Com holds 0.39% or 44,134 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd reported 31,877 shares. Smithfield has 15,318 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 645,371 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 166,300 shares. 1.59M were reported by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Massachusetts Services Co Ma stated it has 0.59% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Birch Hill Limited Com accumulated 1.47% or 444,640 shares. Birinyi Assocs has 4,836 shares. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4,725 shares to 13,750 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. by 14,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).