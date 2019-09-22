Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Decreased Position in Duke Energy (DUK) as Stock Value Declined; As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Price Rose, Aqr Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $14.19 Million

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 146,003 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.88 million, down from 150,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 5.12M shares traded or 90.32% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 28,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 96,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.71 million, down from 124,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $566.45. About 1.10M shares traded or 185.00% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $16.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Relx Plc Adr by 82,454 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $29.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 94,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.77 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy, Sprint sign power deal for new Texas wind project – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 118,169 shares. Td Asset accumulated 1.53 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.4% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 10,600 shares. Asset Management owns 0.12% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 12,323 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Capital Invsts holds 1.15 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Buckhead Capital Limited Com owns 0.36% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 13,729 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company owns 165,509 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 675 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Inc has 0.09% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Apriem Advisors has invested 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Liability owns 18,952 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Prudential invested in 0.11% or 779,799 shares. Amica Mutual Ins invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $89.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 23,642 shares to 54,778 shares, valued at $20.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spire Inc by 10,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII).