Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Decreased Its Stake in Chevron (CVX) as Stock Rose; Spirit Airls (SAVE) Shareholder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Trimmed Stake

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 81,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,050 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 3.76 million shares traded or 252.82% up from the average. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 34.79% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – NOW ESTIMATES ITS 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL WILL BE DOWN BETWEEN 3 AND 4 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES 2Q CAPACITY UP ABOUT 29% Y/Y; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 11/05/2018 – Budget carrier Spirit Airlines to start offering in-flight Wi-Fi; 12/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 22,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,968 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.86 million, down from 370,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM) by 231,128 shares to 10.71M shares, valued at $499.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 369,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 364,856 shares to 4.92M shares, valued at $51.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.