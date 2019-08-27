Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Decreased Fiserv (FISV) Position By $8.96 Million; 0 Analysts Bullish Equity Residential (EQR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased Fiserv Inc. (FISV) stake by 6.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 101,830 shares as Fiserv Inc. (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 1.54 million shares with $135.65M value, down from 1.64M last quarter. Fiserv Inc. now has $72.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $106.42. About 775,998 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $8000 highest and $74 lowest target. $77.75’s average target is -7.50% below currents $84.05 stock price. Equity Residential had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 27 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. See Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $73 New Target: $74 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Market Perform Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $78 Maintain

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.50M for 30.94 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv has $12100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $109.80’s average target is 3.18% above currents $106.42 stock price. Fiserv had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. Raymond James initiated it with “Buy” rating and $103 target in Friday, June 21 report. Deutsche Bank upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 2.85% or 296,464 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services invested in 0.04% or 897 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 3,411 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd reported 2,400 shares. Oklahoma-based Arvest Bancorporation Trust Division has invested 1.92% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 234,161 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 3,392 shares. Creative Planning owns 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 106,097 shares. Argent reported 0.14% stake. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 28,504 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 8,820 shares. Element Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 17,180 shares. Holderness Invs reported 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 1St Source Comml Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Carnegie Cap Asset Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,741 shares.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,999 shares to 30,590 valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) stake by 24,652 shares and now owns 51,935 shares. Relx Plc Adr was raised too.

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.17 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 41.98 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.