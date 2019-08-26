Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Cut Stake in Dominion Energy (D) by $977,588; Plancorp Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $370,440 as Stock Rose

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Dominion Energy (D) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 12,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 184,603 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, down from 197,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 1.67M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. #RevolutionCHI; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 33,629 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $135.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.