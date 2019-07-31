Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Boosted Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) as Shares Rose; Facebook (FB) Holder Altfest L J & Company Has Upped Its Holding by $681,641 as Shares Rose

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc (EDU) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 4,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 18,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $103.63. About 215,297 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 178.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 14,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,611 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 8,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $198.28. About 4.37 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/04/2018 – Facebook Raises Heat on Cambridge University By Several Degrees; 19/03/2018 – The research firm with ties to Donald Trump and his presidential campaign allegedly gained access to data from 50 million Facebook profiles; 25/04/2018 – North Korea’s elite quitting Facebook, concealing internet activity -researcher; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 25/04/2018 – Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 27/03/2018 – THREE FACEBOOK MESSENGER USERS SUE FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER COLLECTION OF CALL AND TEXT LOGS -LAWSUIT; 22/05/2018 – EUROPEAN FIRMS SAY HAVE HIRED MORE PEOPLE BY USING FACEBOOK TOOLS-ZUCKERBERG; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 05/04/2018 – BRITISH DIGITAL MINISTER SAYS TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O NEXT WEEK OVER DATA LEAK CONCERNS; 20/03/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: British parliament summons #Facebook founder #MarkZuckerberg to explain claims that massive user

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) by 456,085 shares to 11.61M shares, valued at $426.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 24,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 732,011 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 8.42 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc reported 232,881 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 53,590 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 242,839 were reported by Glynn Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Moreover, Tremblant Group has 3.6% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 405,533 are held by Martingale Asset Management Lp. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 0.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 141,371 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al accumulated 27,116 shares. Moreover, Founders Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,810 shares. Baxter Bros reported 19,810 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs invested in 0.59% or 44,057 shares. Ci Invests has 0.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.02M shares.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITB) by 11,530 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Fds by 90,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,575 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M.. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.