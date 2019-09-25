Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)

We are comparing Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.89 N/A 2.25 8.91 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Janus Henderson Group plc and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Janus Henderson Group plc and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc’s average target price is $23.55, while its potential upside is 7.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares and 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund shares. About 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc was less bearish than Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 7 of the 7 factors Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.