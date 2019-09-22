Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.86 N/A 2.25 8.91 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.60 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 highlights Janus Henderson Group plc and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Janus Henderson Group plc’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Janus Henderson Group plc and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Janus Henderson Group plc and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc has a 8.88% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Janus Henderson Group plc and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 41.78% respectively. Janus Henderson Group plc’s share held by insiders are 0.97%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend while Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.