Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

We are comparing Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.87 N/A 2.25 9.55 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 38.29 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Janus Henderson Group plc and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Janus Henderson Group plc and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 3.86% respectively. About 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. -2.6% -3.62% -2.6% 9.5% 6.43% 2.47%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.