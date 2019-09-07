Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.66 N/A 2.25 8.91 Cohen & Steers Inc. 49 6.46 N/A 2.52 20.79

Table 1 highlights Janus Henderson Group plc and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Janus Henderson Group plc has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cohen & Steers Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Analyst Ratings

Janus Henderson Group plc and Cohen & Steers Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23.55 is Janus Henderson Group plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 16.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Janus Henderson Group plc and Cohen & Steers Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 45.4%. Insiders held 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares. Competitively, 8.6% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance while Cohen & Steers Inc. has 52.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Janus Henderson Group plc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.