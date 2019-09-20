Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.88 N/A 2.25 8.91 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Janus Henderson Group plc and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Janus Henderson Group plc and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc’s upside potential currently stands at 7.98% and an $23.55 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Janus Henderson Group plc and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 24.28% respectively. Insiders owned 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend while Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.