Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

As Asset Management companies, Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.62 N/A 2.25 8.91 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Janus Henderson Group plc and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Janus Henderson Group plc and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc’s upside potential is 25.00% at a $23.55 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Janus Henderson Group plc and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.4% and 28.35% respectively. Janus Henderson Group plc’s share held by insiders are 0.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance while BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 17.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.