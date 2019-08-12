Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Since Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.62 N/A 2.25 8.91 ATIF Holdings Limited 4 28.13 N/A 0.04 84.36

Table 1 demonstrates Janus Henderson Group plc and ATIF Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ATIF Holdings Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Janus Henderson Group plc is presently more affordable than ATIF Holdings Limited, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Janus Henderson Group plc and ATIF Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$23.55 is Janus Henderson Group plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 25.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Janus Henderson Group plc and ATIF Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc was less bearish than ATIF Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats ATIF Holdings Limited.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.