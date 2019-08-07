Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

As Asset Management businesses, Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.68 N/A 2.25 8.91 Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 36.57 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Janus Henderson Group plc and Associated Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Janus Henderson Group plc and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Janus Henderson Group plc and Associated Capital Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc has an average target price of $23.55, and a 21.08% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares are held by institutional investors while 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.97% are Janus Henderson Group plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance while Associated Capital Group Inc. has 6.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Associated Capital Group Inc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.