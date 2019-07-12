Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 2.05 N/A 2.25 9.55 Voya Financial Inc. 50 0.93 N/A 3.43 15.39

Demonstrates Janus Henderson Group plc and Voya Financial Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Voya Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Janus Henderson Group plc’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Janus Henderson Group plc and Voya Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Janus Henderson Group plc has an average price target of $23.55, and a 2.26% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Voya Financial Inc. is $64, which is potential 12.42% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Voya Financial Inc. is looking more favorable than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Voya Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.97% are Janus Henderson Group plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81% Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Voya Financial Inc. beats Janus Henderson Group plc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.