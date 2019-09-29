Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 20 -1.45 154.45M 2.25 8.91 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 44 4.14 859.32M 3.93 11.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Janus Henderson Group plc and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Janus Henderson Group plc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Janus Henderson Group plc’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Janus Henderson Group plc and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 771,478,521.48% 0% 0% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1,953,888,130.97% 10.8% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Janus Henderson Group plc and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 2 4 0 2.67

Janus Henderson Group plc’s upside potential currently stands at 6.46% and an $23.55 average price target. Competitively The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a consensus price target of $46.33, with potential upside of 4.04%. The information presented earlier suggests that Janus Henderson Group plc looks more robust than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares and 88.4% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. 0.97% are Janus Henderson Group plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -0.38% 5.51% -5.08% -10.68% -12.23% -0.32%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc’s stock price has bigger decline than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Janus Henderson Group plc on 14 of the 15 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.