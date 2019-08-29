Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.60 N/A 2.25 8.91 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Janus Henderson Group plc and Puyi Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Janus Henderson Group plc and Puyi Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Puyi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23.55 is Janus Henderson Group plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 26.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Janus Henderson Group plc and Puyi Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend while Puyi Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors Puyi Inc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.