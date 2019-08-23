Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) Comparing side by side

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.58 N/A 2.25 8.91 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Janus Henderson Group plc and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Janus Henderson Group plc and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Janus Henderson Group plc and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc’s upside potential currently stands at 28.27% and an $23.55 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Janus Henderson Group plc and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.4% and 32.83%. About 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance while Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has 11.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.