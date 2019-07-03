Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Comparison side by side

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.87 N/A 2.25 9.55 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Janus Henderson Group plc and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Janus Henderson Group plc and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 0% respectively. Janus Henderson Group plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.97%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.