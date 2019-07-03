Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.90 N/A 2.25 9.55 Medley Management Inc. 3 1.31 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Janus Henderson Group plc and Medley Management Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.7% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares and 63.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. About 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.61% of Medley Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81% Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc has 3.81% stronger performance while Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Medley Management Inc.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.