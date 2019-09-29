Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 20 -1.45 154.45M 2.25 8.91 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Janus Henderson Group plc and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Janus Henderson Group plc and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 771,478,521.48% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Janus Henderson Group plc and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc’s average price target is $23.55, while its potential upside is 6.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares and 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares. Janus Henderson Group plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance while Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has 13.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 7 of the 9 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.