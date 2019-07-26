Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.01% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Janus Henderson Group plc has 0.97% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Janus Henderson Group plc and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Janus Henderson Group plc and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc N/A 23 9.55 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Janus Henderson Group plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Janus Henderson Group plc is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Janus Henderson Group plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

With consensus price target of $29, Janus Henderson Group plc has a potential upside of 25.65%. As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 142.58%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Janus Henderson Group plc’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Janus Henderson Group plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc has weaker performance than Janus Henderson Group plc’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Janus Henderson Group plc are 2.7 and 2.7. Competitively, Janus Henderson Group plc’s competitors have 3.66 and 3.79 for Current and Quick Ratio. Janus Henderson Group plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Dividends

Janus Henderson Group plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc’s peers beat Janus Henderson Group plc on 6 of the 6 factors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.