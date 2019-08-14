Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Comparing side by side

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.53 N/A 2.25 8.91 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 27.19 N/A 0.86 25.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Janus Henderson Group plc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Janus Henderson Group plc’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Janus Henderson Group plc and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Janus Henderson Group plc and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Janus Henderson Group plc’s average target price is $23.55, while its potential upside is 32.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc shares and 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. About 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Janus Henderson Group plc has -3.14% weaker performance while First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has 16.56% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.